3620 RANSOM PLACE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Luxury garage townhouse in quiet Huntley Meadows neighborhood. Surrounded by woods and nature, yet convenient to Huntington Metro, busline, Route 1 shopping, Kingstowne, and Huntley Meadows nature preserve! Home has hardwood floors on main level and in upper hallway - large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, island and custom lighting, deck off main level, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in upper level - new carpeting! , half bath on main and lower levels. Lower level rec room is carpeted, has a gas fireplace and recessed lighting. Garage is extra deep for storage as well as one car. Driveway long enough for 2nd car. Property available for February move in - small dog ok - no smokers. Beautiful home not usually available for rent! 2-3 year lease preferred.