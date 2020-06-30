3620 RANSOM PLACE

Amenities
Luxury garage townhouse in quiet Huntley Meadows neighborhood. Surrounded by woods and nature, yet convenient to Huntington Metro, busline, Route 1 shopping, Kingstowne, and Huntley Meadows nature preserve! Home has hardwood floors on main level and in upper hallway - large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, island and custom lighting, deck off main level, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in upper level - new carpeting! , half bath on main and lower levels. Lower level rec room is carpeted, has a gas fireplace and recessed lighting. Garage is extra deep for storage as well as one car. Driveway long enough for 2nd car. Property available for February move in - small dog ok - no smokers. Beautiful home not usually available for rent! 2-3 year lease preferred.