All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 3620 RANSOM PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
3620 RANSOM PLACE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

3620 RANSOM PLACE

3620 Ransom Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3620 Ransom Place, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury garage townhouse in quiet Huntley Meadows neighborhood. Surrounded by woods and nature, yet convenient to Huntington Metro, busline, Route 1 shopping, Kingstowne, and Huntley Meadows nature preserve! Home has hardwood floors on main level and in upper hallway - large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, island and custom lighting, deck off main level, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in upper level - new carpeting! , half bath on main and lower levels. Lower level rec room is carpeted, has a gas fireplace and recessed lighting. Garage is extra deep for storage as well as one car. Driveway long enough for 2nd car. Property available for February move in - small dog ok - no smokers. Beautiful home not usually available for rent! 2-3 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have any available units?
3620 RANSOM PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have?
Some of 3620 RANSOM PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 RANSOM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3620 RANSOM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 RANSOM PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 RANSOM PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3620 RANSOM PLACE offers parking.
Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 RANSOM PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have a pool?
No, 3620 RANSOM PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3620 RANSOM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 RANSOM PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 RANSOM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 RANSOM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University