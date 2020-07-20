3224 Groveton St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Colonial Style Estate - A capacious colonial style estate this charming single-family home offers a lot! Boasting a spacious floor plan, regal dining shared with fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen this home is sure to delight! Kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances, tons of cupboard space, tile/hard wood floors and large windows flooding the space with natural light. Up the staircase to the 3 bedrooms, the master suite has a spacious walk in closet, custom lighting, a huge soaking tub & separate shower! The backyard, accessible through lovely French doors, begs your entertaining creativity! Backyard is furnished with patio for entertaining and large shed/shop. For those that have pets, a built-in energy efficient doggy door has been added off the kitchen for your convenience. This home sits in an Awesome Location! Nearby schools include Groveton Elementary School, Bryant Alternative High School and West Potomac High School. This beautiful home is nestled in the perfect location for DC/Metro commuters, less than 3 miles from Huntington Metro, 10 miles from the Pentagon, Crystal City, Downtown DC, and Fort Belvoir. Tennant pays utilities, owner pays garbage, pets welcome apply today!



Credit score of 650 or above-security deposit is 1/2



Applications must be filled out online, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one year lease required longer terms accepted.



(RLNE4873856)