Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

3224 Groveton St

3224 Groveton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Groveton Street, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Colonial Style Estate - A capacious colonial style estate this charming single-family home offers a lot! Boasting a spacious floor plan, regal dining shared with fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen this home is sure to delight! Kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances, tons of cupboard space, tile/hard wood floors and large windows flooding the space with natural light. Up the staircase to the 3 bedrooms, the master suite has a spacious walk in closet, custom lighting, a huge soaking tub & separate shower! The backyard, accessible through lovely French doors, begs your entertaining creativity! Backyard is furnished with patio for entertaining and large shed/shop. For those that have pets, a built-in energy efficient doggy door has been added off the kitchen for your convenience. This home sits in an Awesome Location! Nearby schools include Groveton Elementary School, Bryant Alternative High School and West Potomac High School. This beautiful home is nestled in the perfect location for DC/Metro commuters, less than 3 miles from Huntington Metro, 10 miles from the Pentagon, Crystal City, Downtown DC, and Fort Belvoir. Tennant pays utilities, owner pays garbage, pets welcome apply today!

Credit score of 650 or above-security deposit is 1/2

Applications must be filled out online, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE4873856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Groveton St have any available units?
3224 Groveton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3224 Groveton St have?
Some of 3224 Groveton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Groveton St currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Groveton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Groveton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Groveton St is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Groveton St offer parking?
No, 3224 Groveton St does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Groveton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Groveton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Groveton St have a pool?
No, 3224 Groveton St does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Groveton St have accessible units?
No, 3224 Groveton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Groveton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 Groveton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 Groveton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 Groveton St does not have units with air conditioning.
