2831 Groveton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming Single Family Home on Spacious Corner Lot Available September 1! - Gorgeous cottage home on a corner lot with wood floors on the upper 2 levels, a separate dining room, sun room addition, stainless steel appliances with front and back porches. Upper level has three bedrooms and a recently renovated full bathroom. Finished lower level with custom bar and office/den, full sized washer/dryer and lots of storage space.



2 car detached garage and separate dwelling used as home gym! Fenced yard, tons of storage above garage, fish pond, and lushly landscaped! Truly one of a kind!



Call to schedule a tour today! 703-966-2232

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Pets permitted with approved score on hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional deposit.

No Smoking. Multi year lease available.

Apply online at hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult application fee.



Equal housing opportunity.



(RLNE5118156)