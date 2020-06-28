All apartments in Groveton
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2831 Groveton Street

2831 Groveton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Groveton Street, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Single Family Home on Spacious Corner Lot Available September 1! - Gorgeous cottage home on a corner lot with wood floors on the upper 2 levels, a separate dining room, sun room addition, stainless steel appliances with front and back porches. Upper level has three bedrooms and a recently renovated full bathroom. Finished lower level with custom bar and office/den, full sized washer/dryer and lots of storage space.

2 car detached garage and separate dwelling used as home gym! Fenced yard, tons of storage above garage, fish pond, and lushly landscaped! Truly one of a kind!

Call to schedule a tour today! 703-966-2232
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Pets permitted with approved score on hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional deposit.
No Smoking. Multi year lease available.
Apply online at hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult application fee.

Equal housing opportunity.

(RLNE5118156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Groveton Street have any available units?
2831 Groveton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2831 Groveton Street have?
Some of 2831 Groveton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Groveton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Groveton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Groveton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 Groveton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2831 Groveton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Groveton Street offers parking.
Does 2831 Groveton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Groveton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Groveton Street have a pool?
No, 2831 Groveton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Groveton Street have accessible units?
No, 2831 Groveton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Groveton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Groveton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 Groveton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2831 Groveton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
