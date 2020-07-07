7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome home to your luxurious condo style townhome in Somerset Condos. Open floor plan boasts granite kitchen counters and an eat-in bar. Hardwood floors and lots of bright windows complement the upgraded finishes. Upstairs, you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a balcony. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets! You'll love the laundry room with storage and full size front loader washer and dryer. This is a lower level unit with entry on the first level. This unit is furnished--you can move right in! Security system installed, tenant can choose to activate service.