Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE

7463 Brunson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7463 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome home to your luxurious condo style townhome in Somerset Condos. Open floor plan boasts granite kitchen counters and an eat-in bar. Hardwood floors and lots of bright windows complement the upgraded finishes. Upstairs, you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a balcony. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets! You'll love the laundry room with storage and full size front loader washer and dryer. This is a lower level unit with entry on the first level. This unit is furnished--you can move right in! Security system installed, tenant can choose to activate service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have any available units?
7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have?
Some of 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7463 BRUNSON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

