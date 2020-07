Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan bathtub refrigerator

SUPER LOCATION! Perfect townhouse that is close to commuter routes. Large kitchen with an island. Great sunroom with lots of natural light for morning coffee. Lower level with living area and full bath, walk out to fenced yard. Master suite has a soaking tub, double vanities and his/her closets.Due to COVID some amenities of HOA may not be available, please check with HOA management for details.