7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very nice, well maintained end unit townhouse condo. Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Garage on rear with automatic opener. Granite counter tops. Ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Two ceiling fans. Wooden blinds. Master bedroom walk in closet with two additional closets. Laundry of upper level. Balcony off both bedrooms with wooded view. Bay window in dining area with build in window seat. Parking 1 garage space, 1 driveway space and one hang tag for permitted street parking. Convenient to RT 29, I-66, shopping, restaurants and schools. Pets on case by case basis. Small dog may be accepted with pet deposit. (No cats). NO smoking. Good credit and rental history. Application fee $45 per adult. Agent/Owner. This property is available as of April 7.