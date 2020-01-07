All apartments in Gainesville
7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE

7068 Little Thames Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7068 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice, well maintained end unit townhouse condo. Two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Garage on rear with automatic opener. Granite counter tops. Ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Two ceiling fans. Wooden blinds. Master bedroom walk in closet with two additional closets. Laundry of upper level. Balcony off both bedrooms with wooded view. Bay window in dining area with build in window seat. Parking 1 garage space, 1 driveway space and one hang tag for permitted street parking. Convenient to RT 29, I-66, shopping, restaurants and schools. Pets on case by case basis. Small dog may be accepted with pet deposit. (No cats). NO smoking. Good credit and rental history. Application fee $45 per adult. Agent/Owner. This property is available as of April 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have any available units?
7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have?
Some of 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7068 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
