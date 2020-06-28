15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

You Will Love this Beautiful & Bright Patio Home. Open Floor Plan; Main-level Master Bedroom; 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths; Over 2400 sq ft on 2 Levels! Cathedral Ceiling Leading to a Loft which is Open to the Living Room; Skylight; Fireplace; Large Kitchen with Eating Area, Double Oven and Island, Very Large Master Bedroom& Bath on the Main Level. Additional family room/office/Loft on top level; One-car garage. The basement is at owner's possession and will not be part of the lease. NO PETS or SMOKING ALLOWED, 2 Months Security Deposit Required, $50 REPAIR DEDUCTABLE, $60 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, TO APPLY GO TO: www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com then go to Our Properties then Homes for Rent then apply.