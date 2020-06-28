All apartments in Gainesville
15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE

15139 Gaffney Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15139 Gaffney Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You Will Love this Beautiful & Bright Patio Home. Open Floor Plan; Main-level Master Bedroom; 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths; Over 2400 sq ft on 2 Levels! Cathedral Ceiling Leading to a Loft which is Open to the Living Room; Skylight; Fireplace; Large Kitchen with Eating Area, Double Oven and Island, Very Large Master Bedroom& Bath on the Main Level. Additional family room/office/Loft on top level; One-car garage. The basement is at owner's possession and will not be part of the lease. NO PETS or SMOKING ALLOWED, 2 Months Security Deposit Required, $50 REPAIR DEDUCTABLE, $60 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, TO APPLY GO TO: www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com then go to Our Properties then Homes for Rent then apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have any available units?
15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15139 GAFFNEY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
