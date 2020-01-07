All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

13619 Rockingham Ln.

13619 Rockingham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13619 Rockingham Lane, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
RENOVATED 3br/2.5bath almost Brand-New Home! - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this STUNNING 3Bed /2.5 Bath Home in Wentworth Green Community! Built in 2018, 2-Level home with high-end modern finishes! Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and LARGE breakfast bar. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining! TONS of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master suite w/ dual sinks and dual showerheads. Multiple walk-in closets for ample storage. In-unit washer/dryer. 1 car garage. Steps to shopping, dining, brewery, movie theater, gym, and more! Amenities will include a clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, and a POOL perfect time to move! Easy access to I-66, Route 29, 234, and the Broad Run VRE train station for commuting to DC. Immediate move-in. Water/trash/ included. Tenants pay electricity/gas/$50 mo security system. $45 non-refundable app Fee per person, $10/mo maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. Call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

(RLNE5080869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have any available units?
13619 Rockingham Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have?
Some of 13619 Rockingham Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 Rockingham Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
13619 Rockingham Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 Rockingham Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 Rockingham Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 13619 Rockingham Ln. offers parking.
Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13619 Rockingham Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 13619 Rockingham Ln. has a pool.
Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have accessible units?
No, 13619 Rockingham Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13619 Rockingham Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13619 Rockingham Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13619 Rockingham Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
