13619 Rockingham Ln.

Amenities
RENOVATED 3br/2.5bath almost Brand-New Home! - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this STUNNING 3Bed /2.5 Bath Home in Wentworth Green Community! Built in 2018, 2-Level home with high-end modern finishes! Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and LARGE breakfast bar. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining! TONS of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master suite w/ dual sinks and dual showerheads. Multiple walk-in closets for ample storage. In-unit washer/dryer. 1 car garage. Steps to shopping, dining, brewery, movie theater, gym, and more! Amenities will include a clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, and a POOL perfect time to move! Easy access to I-66, Route 29, 234, and the Broad Run VRE train station for commuting to DC. Immediate move-in. Water/trash/ included. Tenants pay electricity/gas/$50 mo security system. $45 non-refundable app Fee per person, $10/mo maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. Call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856
(RLNE5080869)