13619 Rockingham Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym green community parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

RENOVATED 3br/2.5bath almost Brand-New Home! - Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this STUNNING 3Bed /2.5 Bath Home in Wentworth Green Community! Built in 2018, 2-Level home with high-end modern finishes! Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and LARGE breakfast bar. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining! TONS of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master suite w/ dual sinks and dual showerheads. Multiple walk-in closets for ample storage. In-unit washer/dryer. 1 car garage. Steps to shopping, dining, brewery, movie theater, gym, and more! Amenities will include a clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots, walking trails, and a POOL perfect time to move! Easy access to I-66, Route 29, 234, and the Broad Run VRE train station for commuting to DC. Immediate move-in. Water/trash/ included. Tenants pay electricity/gas/$50 mo security system. $45 non-refundable app Fee per person, $10/mo maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. Call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856



(RLNE5080869)