Apartment List
/
VA
/
fredericksburg
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:36 PM

20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
894 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
205 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
995 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
38 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1212 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1130 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
202 HANOVER STREET
202 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Perfect location on the corner of Caroline Street and Hanover Street in downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dishwasher, great views of downtown from the apartment, and only blocks from the VRE.

1 of 7

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
Results within 1 mile of Fredericksburg

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Fredericksburg

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fredericksburg
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1307 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report. Fredericksburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fredericksburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fredericksburg Rent Report. Fredericksburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fredericksburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fredericksburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Fredericksburg rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fredericksburg stand at $1,432 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,654 for a two-bedroom. Fredericksburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fredericksburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fredericksburg

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fredericksburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fredericksburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Fredericksburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,654 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Fredericksburg.
    • While rents in Fredericksburg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fredericksburg than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Fredericksburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFredericksburg 3 BedroomsFredericksburg Apartments with Balcony
    Fredericksburg Apartments with GarageFredericksburg Apartments with GymFredericksburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Apartments with Pool
    Fredericksburg Apartments with Washer-DryerFredericksburg Cheap PlacesFredericksburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsFredericksburg Luxury PlacesFredericksburg Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
    Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
    Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
    J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
    Northern Virginia Community College