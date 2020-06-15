Amenities

DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City. 2 car garage with interior entry. Family room and full bath on this level. Head to the middle level for open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Beautiful granite counters, gas cooking, and generous cabinet space makes for a cook's dream kitchen and easy entertaining. A half bath rounds out this level. The upper level features a large Master bedroom . Dual sink vanity, large shower stall, and walk in closet make for a comfortable en suite master bath. Two more well-sized bedrooms with spacious closets and a convenient laundry closet are also located on this level. 1304 Gilmore Street is conveniently located to Old Town Fredericksburg, Route 1, and the VRE station. Home is anticipated to be available August 1. Sorry, home does not participate in the voucher program. Pets are case-by-case with size and breed restrictions. There is a non-refundable pet fee . Applicants should be well-qualified with good credit, and 3 x rent in monthly income. Thank you!