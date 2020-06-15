All apartments in Fredericksburg
1304 GILMORE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

1304 GILMORE STREET

1304 Gilmore St · (571) 659-6513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1304 Gilmore St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City. 2 car garage with interior entry. Family room and full bath on this level. Head to the middle level for open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Beautiful granite counters, gas cooking, and generous cabinet space makes for a cook's dream kitchen and easy entertaining. A half bath rounds out this level. The upper level features a large Master bedroom . Dual sink vanity, large shower stall, and walk in closet make for a comfortable en suite master bath. Two more well-sized bedrooms with spacious closets and a convenient laundry closet are also located on this level. 1304 Gilmore Street is conveniently located to Old Town Fredericksburg, Route 1, and the VRE station. Home is anticipated to be available August 1. Sorry, home does not participate in the voucher program. Pets are case-by-case with size and breed restrictions. There is a non-refundable pet fee . Applicants should be well-qualified with good credit, and 3 x rent in monthly income. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 GILMORE STREET have any available units?
1304 GILMORE STREET has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 GILMORE STREET have?
Some of 1304 GILMORE STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 GILMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1304 GILMORE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 GILMORE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 GILMORE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1304 GILMORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1304 GILMORE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1304 GILMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 GILMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 GILMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 1304 GILMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1304 GILMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1304 GILMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 GILMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 GILMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
