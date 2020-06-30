All apartments in Fredericksburg
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1106 DOUGLAS STREET

1106 Douglas Street · (540) 735-2600
Location

1106 Douglas Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4483 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops and Stainless Steel appliances, large pantry, cozy Sitting Area with double sided fireplace and half bathroom.Upstairs you'll find 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite has a large, luxury bathroom with a large jacuzzi tub, upgraded shower/wall tile and bathroom floors, double vanity with mirror and lights, large walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the 2nd floor balcony!Fully finished walk-out basement features a In-Law-Suite with a full kitchen, living room, dining area, a full modern bathroom, bedroom and office. 2 car detached garage with a Studio apartment on top, kitchen, pantry, walk-in closet and a full bathroom! Plenty of parking! Simply AMAZING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET have any available units?
1106 DOUGLAS STREET has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET have?
Some of 1106 DOUGLAS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 DOUGLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1106 DOUGLAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 DOUGLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1106 DOUGLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1106 DOUGLAS STREET offers parking.
Does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 DOUGLAS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET have a pool?
No, 1106 DOUGLAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1106 DOUGLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 DOUGLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 DOUGLAS STREET has units with dishwashers.
