1106 DOUGLAS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops and Stainless Steel appliances, large pantry, cozy Sitting Area with double sided fireplace and half bathroom.Upstairs you'll find 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite has a large, luxury bathroom with a large jacuzzi tub, upgraded shower/wall tile and bathroom floors, double vanity with mirror and lights, large walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the 2nd floor balcony!Fully finished walk-out basement features a In-Law-Suite with a full kitchen, living room, dining area, a full modern bathroom, bedroom and office. 2 car detached garage with a Studio apartment on top, kitchen, pantry, walk-in closet and a full bathroom! Plenty of parking! Simply AMAZING!!!