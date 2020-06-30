1106 DOUGLAS STREET

Amenities
Absolutely GORGEOUS house for rent in the heart of Fredericksburg City, walking distance to restaurants, shoppings, University of Mary Washington and VRE!!!Main level features a large Family Room, Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Quarts countertops and Stainless Steel appliances, large pantry, cozy Sitting Area with double sided fireplace and half bathroom.Upstairs you'll find 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master suite has a large, luxury bathroom with a large jacuzzi tub, upgraded shower/wall tile and bathroom floors, double vanity with mirror and lights, large walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee on the 2nd floor balcony!Fully finished walk-out basement features a In-Law-Suite with a full kitchen, living room, dining area, a full modern bathroom, bedroom and office. 2 car detached garage with a Studio apartment on top, kitchen, pantry, walk-in closet and a full bathroom! Plenty of parking! Simply AMAZING!!!