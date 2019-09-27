7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and Spacious 2BD/2BA top floor unit. With vaulted ceiling - living room fireplace -sunroom off the living room with lots of light-master bedroom with large walk in closet. Amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Close proximity to shops and more. Water and trash included in rent. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082