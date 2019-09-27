All apartments in Franconia
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I

7709 Haynes Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

7709 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Spacious 2BD/2BA top floor unit. With vaulted ceiling - living room fireplace -sunroom off the living room with lots of light-master bedroom with large walk in closet. Amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Close proximity to shops and more. Water and trash included in rent. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have any available units?
7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have?
Some of 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I offer parking?
No, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I does not offer parking.
Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have a pool?
No, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have accessible units?
No, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I has units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7709 Haynes Point Way, Unit I has units with air conditioning.

