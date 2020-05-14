7701 HAYNES POINT WAY

Amenities

**RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DESIRABLE ISLAND CREEK COMMUNITY***COMMUTERS DREAM! Charming ground level 2 BR-2FB TH/CONDO. Minutes away from Fort Belvoir and walking distance to Hilltop shopping center, this condo is a Gem! It features an Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, fenced in patio, one car garage, gas fireplace, built in media center, computer desk with built in curio cabinet, washer and dryer. Enjoy the benefits of an active community! Walking trails, pool, tot lot, tennis court and more. Easy access to I-95, 495 and Springfield metro.