Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

7701 HAYNES POINT WAY

7701 Haynes Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
**RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DESIRABLE ISLAND CREEK COMMUNITY***COMMUTERS DREAM! Charming ground level 2 BR-2FB TH/CONDO. Minutes away from Fort Belvoir and walking distance to Hilltop shopping center, this condo is a Gem! It features an Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, fenced in patio, one car garage, gas fireplace, built in media center, computer desk with built in curio cabinet, washer and dryer. Enjoy the benefits of an active community! Walking trails, pool, tot lot, tennis court and more. Easy access to I-95, 495 and Springfield metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have any available units?
7701 HAYNES POINT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have?
Some of 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7701 HAYNES POINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY offers parking.
Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY has a pool.
Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 HAYNES POINT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
