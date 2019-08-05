All apartments in Franconia
7427 BEULAH STREET

7427 Beulah Street · No Longer Available
Location

7427 Beulah Street, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenant Occupied. Please make an appointment through showing system or call the listing agent. Location! Location! Beautifully updated home with open floor plan minutes to Wegmans, shopping and Metro. Charming fireplace feature in dining room, glass doors leading to sun room, great storage in lower level basement, enjoy the fully fenced level back yard with two barns/sheds. Limit 2 dogs with $450 non-refundable deposit. Must have above 700 credit score to qualify. Please call listing agent for application. Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 BEULAH STREET have any available units?
7427 BEULAH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
Is 7427 BEULAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7427 BEULAH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 BEULAH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 BEULAH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7427 BEULAH STREET offer parking?
No, 7427 BEULAH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7427 BEULAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7427 BEULAH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 BEULAH STREET have a pool?
No, 7427 BEULAH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7427 BEULAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7427 BEULAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 BEULAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7427 BEULAH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7427 BEULAH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7427 BEULAH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
