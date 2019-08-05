7427 BEULAH STREET

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tenant Occupied. Please make an appointment through showing system or call the listing agent. Location! Location! Beautifully updated home with open floor plan minutes to Wegmans, shopping and Metro. Charming fireplace feature in dining room, glass doors leading to sun room, great storage in lower level basement, enjoy the fully fenced level back yard with two barns/sheds. Limit 2 dogs with $450 non-refundable deposit. Must have above 700 credit score to qualify. Please call listing agent for application. Thank you for your interest.