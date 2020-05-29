7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt. available)! Features hardwood floors throughout the main level, lots of natural light, spacious living room, open concept kitchen & dining area! Granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, plus a nice breakfast bar right off your private deck! Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, lower level family room with fireplace, full bathroom, and walk out to a fenced yard space. Additional den/office room could be an optional 3rd bedroom. 15 min walk to Franconia- Springfield metro and VRE Station. Don't miss it!