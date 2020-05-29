All apartments in Franconia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:48 PM

7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY

7312 Crestleigh Way · (703) 608-7454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt. available)! Features hardwood floors throughout the main level, lots of natural light, spacious living room, open concept kitchen & dining area! Granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, plus a nice breakfast bar right off your private deck! Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, lower level family room with fireplace, full bathroom, and walk out to a fenced yard space. Additional den/office room could be an optional 3rd bedroom. 15 min walk to Franconia- Springfield metro and VRE Station. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have any available units?
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have?
Some of 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY offer parking?
No, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have a pool?
No, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have accessible units?
No, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
