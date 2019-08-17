All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6920 VICTORIA DR #J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6920 VICTORIA DR #J
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

6920 VICTORIA DR #J

6920 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6920 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to 6920-J Victoria Drive, a wonderful top-floor condo with an open floor plan in the Manchester Lakes community. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a neutral decor throughout. The foyer opens into the living and dining area which boasts cathedral ceilings. The living room also features a cozy fireplace and a balcony that overlooks a common area and park. The large kitchen has a counter overhang for barstool seating. There is a luxurious master bath with a step-up soaking tub and a separate shower. A convenient washer and dryer set can be found inside the unit. Be sure to take advantage of the fantastic community amenities including a clubhouse, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, an outdoor pool and a tot lot. The nearby Manchester Lakes Park features walking trails and athletic fields. This condo is located close to the Metro, major commuter routes and the Kingstowne Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have any available units?
6920 VICTORIA DR #J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have?
Some of 6920 VICTORIA DR #J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 VICTORIA DR #J currently offering any rent specials?
6920 VICTORIA DR #J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 VICTORIA DR #J pet-friendly?
No, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J offer parking?
No, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J does not offer parking.
Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have a pool?
Yes, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J has a pool.
Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have accessible units?
No, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J has units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 VICTORIA DR #J have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 VICTORIA DR #J does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America