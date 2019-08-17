6920 VICTORIA DR #J

Amenities

Welcome to 6920-J Victoria Drive, a wonderful top-floor condo with an open floor plan in the Manchester Lakes community. This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a neutral decor throughout. The foyer opens into the living and dining area which boasts cathedral ceilings. The living room also features a cozy fireplace and a balcony that overlooks a common area and park. The large kitchen has a counter overhang for barstool seating. There is a luxurious master bath with a step-up soaking tub and a separate shower. A convenient washer and dryer set can be found inside the unit. Be sure to take advantage of the fantastic community amenities including a clubhouse, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, an outdoor pool and a tot lot. The nearby Manchester Lakes Park features walking trails and athletic fields. This condo is located close to the Metro, major commuter routes and the Kingstowne Town Center.