Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:13 AM

6716 MORNING RIDE CIR

6716 Morning Ride Circle · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home backing to trees in the highly sought-after Landsdowne community! The open floor plan and abundance of large windows allow for a ton of natural light throughout the home. It features hardwood floors throughout most of the main and upper levels with unique ceilings, from the cathedral ceiling in the master bedroom and vaulted ceilings in the family room extending into the breakfast room. The kitchen offers Silestone counters, updated stainless steel appliances and a modern tile backsplash complementing the tile flooring. Enjoy the natural surroundings on the screened-in porch or head out to the deck to get a full view of the wonderful backyard. The upper level includes four bedrooms and two full baths. There is a walk-in closet in the spacious master bedroom, which has an updated bath with a dual-sink vanity, attractive tile and a separate shower and tub. The laundry area is located in the basement, along with a full bath, a nice sized bonus room/den and ample storage space. Ideally located minutes to commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro and close to the Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers, and Wegmans. The Landsdowne community offers a multitude of amenities including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have any available units?
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have?
Some of 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR does offer parking.
Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR has a pool.
Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have accessible units?
No, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6716 MORNING RIDE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
