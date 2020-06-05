6716 MORNING RIDE CIR

Amenities

Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home backing to trees in the highly sought-after Landsdowne community! The open floor plan and abundance of large windows allow for a ton of natural light throughout the home. It features hardwood floors throughout most of the main and upper levels with unique ceilings, from the cathedral ceiling in the master bedroom and vaulted ceilings in the family room extending into the breakfast room. The kitchen offers Silestone counters, updated stainless steel appliances and a modern tile backsplash complementing the tile flooring. Enjoy the natural surroundings on the screened-in porch or head out to the deck to get a full view of the wonderful backyard. The upper level includes four bedrooms and two full baths. There is a walk-in closet in the spacious master bedroom, which has an updated bath with a dual-sink vanity, attractive tile and a separate shower and tub. The laundry area is located in the basement, along with a full bath, a nice sized bonus room/den and ample storage space. Ideally located minutes to commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro and close to the Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers, and Wegmans. The Landsdowne community offers a multitude of amenities including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and playgrounds.