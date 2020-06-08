All apartments in Franconia
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE

6629 Hunter Creek Lane · (703) 281-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet. Gleaming Hardwoods,House is Nice & Bright with huge Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Center Island, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer on the Upper floor. Make this beautiful place your Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have any available units?
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have?
Some of 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE does offer parking.
Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
