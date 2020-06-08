6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet. Gleaming Hardwoods,House is Nice & Bright with huge Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Center Island, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer on the Upper floor. Make this beautiful place your Home!