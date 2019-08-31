Rent Calculator
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM
6610 NETTIES LANE
6610 Netties Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6610 Netties Lane, Franconia, VA 22315
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have any available units?
6610 NETTIES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franconia, VA
.
What amenities does 6610 NETTIES LANE have?
Some of 6610 NETTIES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6610 NETTIES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6610 NETTIES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 NETTIES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franconia
.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE offer parking?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 NETTIES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have a pool?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have accessible units?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 NETTIES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
