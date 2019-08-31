All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6610 NETTIES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6610 NETTIES LANE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

6610 NETTIES LANE

6610 Netties Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6610 Netties Lane, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have any available units?
6610 NETTIES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6610 NETTIES LANE have?
Some of 6610 NETTIES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 NETTIES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6610 NETTIES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 NETTIES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE offer parking?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 NETTIES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have a pool?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have accessible units?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 NETTIES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 NETTIES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 NETTIES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America