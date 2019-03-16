Amenities

Welcome to 6607 Rockleigh Way. This charming 2-bedroom townhouse in the popular Amberleigh features newer windows throughout, a walk-out basement with a fireplace, and fantastic 2-tier deck with a fenced backyard. From the bright eat-in kitchen that offers lots of cabinet and counter space, to the 2 master bedroom suites on the upper level, you will want to move right in! Within walking distance to Metro and close to Interstates 95/395/495. Easy commute to Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon, and downtown DC. Great shops and restaurants nearby at Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers.