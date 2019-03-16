All apartments in Franconia
6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY

6607 Rockleigh Way · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Rockleigh Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6607 Rockleigh Way. This charming 2-bedroom townhouse in the popular Amberleigh features newer windows throughout, a walk-out basement with a fireplace, and fantastic 2-tier deck with a fenced backyard. From the bright eat-in kitchen that offers lots of cabinet and counter space, to the 2 master bedroom suites on the upper level, you will want to move right in! Within walking distance to Metro and close to Interstates 95/395/495. Easy commute to Fort Belvoir, the Pentagon, and downtown DC. Great shops and restaurants nearby at Springfield and Kingstowne Town Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have any available units?
6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have?
Some of 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY offers parking.
Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have a pool?
No, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 ROCKLEIGH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
