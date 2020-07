Amenities

Well-Maintained End Unit with new Painting, Carpeting and Tile in Foyer and Kitchen. Neutral Colors Throughout. Fireplace in Living Room. Large Country Kitchen with updated appliances. Laundry on Man Level. Master Bedroom with Sitting Room or possible 4th Bedroom/Office. Large fenced -in backyard - No Maintenance with patio and Shed. Close to Shopping, Metro, Schools, Ft. Belvoir. Sorry No Pets. Lockbox on May 22