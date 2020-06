Amenities

in unit laundry internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

What a bargain. Close to metro and Springfield Center. Close to 95, 395 and 495 Please note that rent includes Electricity and water. Tenants to pay internet Service and Teephon and cable. Also note this is Shared Town hOuse. Basement is rented seprately. You can go to use washer and dryer in basement. Otherwise you can keep it locked.