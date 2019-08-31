6349 Staghorn Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Gorgeous 3BR/3.5Bath in Alexandria - Renter's Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this fantastic opportunity! **Completely renovated townhome**. This place shines with updates in the kitchen, in the bathrooms and in the bedrooms. Enjoy the well-built harmony and design in the whole house. Great entertainment area in the basement with a cool little bar and a backyard. Minutes away from Wegmans &Shoppers, Easy access to Telegraph Rd and I-95. 8 mins from Springfield Mall and Kingstown Shopping Center. This place is a must see and will not last. $10 Filter replacement program $99 account setup fee. Please call Kay'C for more info at 571.499.1485



(RLNE5080929)