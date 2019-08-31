All apartments in Franconia
Last updated August 31 2019

6349 Staghorn Ct.

6349 Staghorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

6349 Staghorn Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BR/3.5Bath in Alexandria - Renter's Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this fantastic opportunity! **Completely renovated townhome**. This place shines with updates in the kitchen, in the bathrooms and in the bedrooms. Enjoy the well-built harmony and design in the whole house. Great entertainment area in the basement with a cool little bar and a backyard. Minutes away from Wegmans &Shoppers, Easy access to Telegraph Rd and I-95. 8 mins from Springfield Mall and Kingstown Shopping Center. This place is a must see and will not last. $10 Filter replacement program $99 account setup fee. Please call Kay'C for more info at 571.499.1485

(RLNE5080929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. have any available units?
6349 Staghorn Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
Is 6349 Staghorn Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Staghorn Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Staghorn Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6349 Staghorn Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. offer parking?
No, 6349 Staghorn Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Staghorn Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. have a pool?
No, 6349 Staghorn Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6349 Staghorn Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6349 Staghorn Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6349 Staghorn Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6349 Staghorn Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
