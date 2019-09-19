6301 HILLARY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

End unit spacious 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath located minutes away from Wegmans, Ft. Belvoir, Quantico, walk to Franconia Springfield Metro station, less than 2 miles to Manchester Lakes and Kingstowne Shopping, Theaters and Restaurants. Other nearby shopping includes Springfield Town center. The kitchen has been updated recently with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, the living and dining room has gleaming hardwood floors awaiting your personal touch. The house is freshly painted throughout, new carpet on the stairs and all four bedrooms. The full bathrooms on the top floor and the half bath on the main level are recently updated ~ spacious fenced back yard. The HOA fee covers the pool and other amenities in the community, two off-street parking spots. Move-in date 10/01.