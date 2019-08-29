6181 WILD VALLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom end unit town home with abundant natural light. Elegant molding, hardwood floors, and fireplace on main level. Updated modern kitchen with top of the line SS appliances. LL features bedroom suite w/bath or can be used as rec room. Full size washer and dryer in basement with tons of storage. Commuters dream with easy access to I-95, I-395, and I-495. Convenient to DC, Fairfax, Tysons, Woodbridge and MD. Close proximity to Fort Belvoir. Minutes away from Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne Towne Center, and Old Town Alexandria. Ideal location near VRE and Springfield-Franconia, and Van Dorn Street Metro Stations