6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes. This home features gleaming hardwood floors on the all 3 levels, elegant crown molding in the living and dining rooms and all baths have been updated with new lighting and tasteful fixtures and hardware. The updated kitchen has granite counters, 42-inch espresso cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom has a sizeable closet and master bath with granite sink vanity. On the lower level you'll find a spacious rec room with a relaxing fireplace, a bonus room, full bath and a sliding glass door leading to the lower deck and fenced-in yard. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including a pool, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. Ideally located near major commuter routes I-95/395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, and only minutes from the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Wegmans, and two Town Centers!