All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT

6158 Old Brentford Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6158 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes. This home features gleaming hardwood floors on the all 3 levels, elegant crown molding in the living and dining rooms and all baths have been updated with new lighting and tasteful fixtures and hardware. The updated kitchen has granite counters, 42-inch espresso cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom has a sizeable closet and master bath with granite sink vanity. On the lower level you'll find a spacious rec room with a relaxing fireplace, a bonus room, full bath and a sliding glass door leading to the lower deck and fenced-in yard. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including a pool, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. Ideally located near major commuter routes I-95/395/495, Fairfax County Parkway, and only minutes from the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Wegmans, and two Town Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have any available units?
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have?
Some of 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT currently offering any rent specials?
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT pet-friendly?
No, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT offer parking?
Yes, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT offers parking.
Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have a pool?
Yes, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT has a pool.
Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have accessible units?
No, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity