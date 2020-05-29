6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Ready**Runnymeade 3-level Town Home (2 or 3 Year Lease Option)**3-Bedrooms**3.5 Baths**Alexandria Location Just Outside The Beltway & Close To Metro Rail**Newer Windows**Updated Kitchen**Hardwood Floors**Updated Master Bath & Powder Room**Walk-Out Rec Room**Loads Of Storage Space**Deck & More**Available For Showings March 2nd**Photo Images From 2018**Landlord Will Consider A Pet (small dog only) On A Case-By-Case Basis With An $850 Pet Deposit**Landlord Pays The HOA Fee**$35 Processing Fee Per Adult To RE/MAX Allegiance (Certified Funds)**