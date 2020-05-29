All apartments in Franconia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE

6080 Heatherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6080 Heatherwood Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready**Runnymeade 3-level Town Home (2 or 3 Year Lease Option)**3-Bedrooms**3.5 Baths**Alexandria Location Just Outside The Beltway & Close To Metro Rail**Newer Windows**Updated Kitchen**Hardwood Floors**Updated Master Bath & Powder Room**Walk-Out Rec Room**Loads Of Storage Space**Deck & More**Available For Showings March 2nd**Photo Images From 2018**Landlord Will Consider A Pet (small dog only) On A Case-By-Case Basis With An $850 Pet Deposit**Landlord Pays The HOA Fee**$35 Processing Fee Per Adult To RE/MAX Allegiance (Certified Funds)**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

