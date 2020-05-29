Move-In Ready**Runnymeade 3-level Town Home (2 or 3 Year Lease Option)**3-Bedrooms**3.5 Baths**Alexandria Location Just Outside The Beltway & Close To Metro Rail**Newer Windows**Updated Kitchen**Hardwood Floors**Updated Master Bath & Powder Room**Walk-Out Rec Room**Loads Of Storage Space**Deck & More**Available For Showings March 2nd**Photo Images From 2018**Landlord Will Consider A Pet (small dog only) On A Case-By-Case Basis With An $850 Pet Deposit**Landlord Pays The HOA Fee**$35 Processing Fee Per Adult To RE/MAX Allegiance (Certified Funds)**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6080 HEATHERWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
