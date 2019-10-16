6039-D CURTIER DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool

Welcome to 6039-D Curtier Drive. This beautiful ground-level, two-bedroom condo exudes warmth, as its many windows fill the home with natural light and offer tranquil views of one of Manchester Lakes- lovely pond environments. Hardwood floors flow through the spacious living room, with its elegant gas fireplace, and into the bedrooms and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and new matching black appliances that contrast perfectly with the all-white cabinetry. The master bedroom has plenty of storage space, including custom, built-in shelving, and overlooks the homes fenced-in patio - a space perfect for relaxing in the fresh air. Residents of Manchester Lakes can enjoy the many community amenities such as pools, sport courts, scenic jog/walk paths, a clubhouse, fitness center, and tot lots. This home is within walking distance to grocery, shops, restaurants, and is super close to Metro, major commuter routes, Ft. Belvoir, and the Kingstowne Town Center.