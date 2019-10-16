All apartments in Franconia
6039-D CURTIER DR
6039-D CURTIER DR

6039 Curtier Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6039 Curtier Dr, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
Welcome to 6039-D Curtier Drive. This beautiful ground-level, two-bedroom condo exudes warmth, as its many windows fill the home with natural light and offer tranquil views of one of Manchester Lakes- lovely pond environments. Hardwood floors flow through the spacious living room, with its elegant gas fireplace, and into the bedrooms and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and new matching black appliances that contrast perfectly with the all-white cabinetry. The master bedroom has plenty of storage space, including custom, built-in shelving, and overlooks the homes fenced-in patio - a space perfect for relaxing in the fresh air. Residents of Manchester Lakes can enjoy the many community amenities such as pools, sport courts, scenic jog/walk paths, a clubhouse, fitness center, and tot lots. This home is within walking distance to grocery, shops, restaurants, and is super close to Metro, major commuter routes, Ft. Belvoir, and the Kingstowne Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039-D CURTIER DR have any available units?
6039-D CURTIER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6039-D CURTIER DR have?
Some of 6039-D CURTIER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039-D CURTIER DR currently offering any rent specials?
6039-D CURTIER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039-D CURTIER DR pet-friendly?
No, 6039-D CURTIER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6039-D CURTIER DR offer parking?
Yes, 6039-D CURTIER DR offers parking.
Does 6039-D CURTIER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039-D CURTIER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039-D CURTIER DR have a pool?
Yes, 6039-D CURTIER DR has a pool.
Does 6039-D CURTIER DR have accessible units?
No, 6039-D CURTIER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6039-D CURTIER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039-D CURTIER DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6039-D CURTIER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6039-D CURTIER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
