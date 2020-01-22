REMODELED TOWNHOUSE IN VAN DORN VILLAGE - NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. 3 BATHS REMODELED. NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE RECREATION ROOM. LARGE DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM.
(RLNE5189832)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have any available units?
6029 CHICORY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have?
Some of 6029 CHICORY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 CHICORY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6029 CHICORY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 CHICORY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6029 CHICORY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE offer parking?
No, 6029 CHICORY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 CHICORY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have a pool?
No, 6029 CHICORY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6029 CHICORY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 CHICORY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6029 CHICORY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6029 CHICORY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)