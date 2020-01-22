6029 CHICORY PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

REMODELED TOWNHOUSE IN VAN DORN VILLAGE - NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. 3 BATHS REMODELED. NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE RECREATION ROOM. LARGE DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM.



(RLNE5189832)