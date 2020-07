Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Renovated 2 level contemporary condo w/garage and balcony. Loft w/fireplace and extra storage space. Both baths completely remodeled with high end fixtures. Wood flooring. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Tons of natural light. A fabulous club house with pool, fitness ctr, basketball & tennis courts. Also several fitness trails. Old Town, just two metro stops away, Reagan Airport via metro too! Lots of parks and running trails.