5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome location, close to Kingstowne Shops, 495/95 Exchange, and Van Dorn Metro~bus to metro. 2BR/2BA with 1046 square feet of living space, SS appliances in white kitchen, spacious MBA, Gas fireplace in Living area, and quiet, secluded back patio to enjoy the outdoors. Low maintenance, water, parking, outdoor pool & playground for summertime fun included in rent. Unit is available Feb 1 2020, would like 2-3 year lease, $55 processing fee per adult, done online at longandfoster.com, one month's security deposit and first month's rent collected at lease signing, pets case by case with additional deposit. There is also a move in fee paid to association of $250. Home will be professionally cleaned and paint touched up or painted, prior to move in.