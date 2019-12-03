All apartments in Franconia
5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B
5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B

5940 Founders Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5940 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome location, close to Kingstowne Shops, 495/95 Exchange, and Van Dorn Metro~bus to metro. 2BR/2BA with 1046 square feet of living space, SS appliances in white kitchen, spacious MBA, Gas fireplace in Living area, and quiet, secluded back patio to enjoy the outdoors. Low maintenance, water, parking, outdoor pool & playground for summertime fun included in rent. Unit is available Feb 1 2020, would like 2-3 year lease, $55 processing fee per adult, done online at longandfoster.com, one month's security deposit and first month's rent collected at lease signing, pets case by case with additional deposit. There is also a move in fee paid to association of $250. Home will be professionally cleaned and paint touched up or painted, prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have any available units?
5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have?
Some of 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B currently offering any rent specials?
5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B is pet friendly.
Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B offer parking?
Yes, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B offers parking.
Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have a pool?
Yes, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B has a pool.
Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have accessible units?
No, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B has units with dishwashers.
Does 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5940 FOUNDERS HILL DR #102B does not have units with air conditioning.
