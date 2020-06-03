All apartments in Franconia
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
5920 TERRAPIN PLACE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

5920 TERRAPIN PLACE

5920 Terrapin Place · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Terrapin Place, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Fabulous professionally managed multiplex unit located at street level at Sycamores at Van Dorn Street available June 1, 2020. This 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths unit has gorgeous entryway hardwoods, gas fireplace, and balcony access on the main level. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large pantry, and powder room also located on the main level. The upstairs features two master suites and full-size laundry. The primary master suite boasts a walk-in closet, additional balcony access. The main master suite bathroom has a soaking tub, stall shower & double vanity. The rent includes amenities such as a community swimming pool, playground, trash, recycling, snow removal. The landlord will consider one pet on a case by case basis for an additional $500 security deposit. One assigned parking space conveys and there is also a hang-tag for additional space. Incredibly convenient to 395,95,495, D.C., the Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Coast Guard Base. Located close to the Van Dorn Metro & Reagan National Airport. Your choice of shopping in Kingstowne, or Springfield Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have any available units?
5920 TERRAPIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have?
Some of 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5920 TERRAPIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE offers parking.
Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE has a pool.
Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

