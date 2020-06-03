5920 TERRAPIN PLACE

Amenities
Fabulous professionally managed multiplex unit located at street level at Sycamores at Van Dorn Street available June 1, 2020. This 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths unit has gorgeous entryway hardwoods, gas fireplace, and balcony access on the main level. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large pantry, and powder room also located on the main level. The upstairs features two master suites and full-size laundry. The primary master suite boasts a walk-in closet, additional balcony access. The main master suite bathroom has a soaking tub, stall shower & double vanity. The rent includes amenities such as a community swimming pool, playground, trash, recycling, snow removal. The landlord will consider one pet on a case by case basis for an additional $500 security deposit. One assigned parking space conveys and there is also a hang-tag for additional space. Incredibly convenient to 395,95,495, D.C., the Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Coast Guard Base. Located close to the Van Dorn Metro & Reagan National Airport. Your choice of shopping in Kingstowne, or Springfield Town Center.