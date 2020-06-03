5920 TERRAPIN PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

Fabulous professionally managed multiplex unit located at street level at Sycamores at Van Dorn Street available June 1, 2020. This 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths unit has gorgeous entryway hardwoods, gas fireplace, and balcony access on the main level. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large pantry, and powder room also located on the main level. The upstairs features two master suites and full-size laundry. The primary master suite boasts a walk-in closet, additional balcony access. The main master suite bathroom has a soaking tub, stall shower & double vanity. The rent includes amenities such as a community swimming pool, playground, trash, recycling, snow removal. The landlord will consider one pet on a case by case basis for an additional $500 security deposit. One assigned parking space conveys and there is also a hang-tag for additional space. Incredibly convenient to 395,95,495, D.C., the Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Coast Guard Base. Located close to the Van Dorn Metro & Reagan National Airport. Your choice of shopping in Kingstowne, or Springfield Town Center.