5911 AMBASSADOR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

3 FIN LEV TH IN PRIME LOCATION!3 BR W/2.5BA.1 CAR GAR.FIN REC RM W/FIREPLACE. LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN.LARGE LIV RM/DR.LAUNDRY OFF KIT.WASH/DRYER.FENCED YARD.PETS ON CASE BY CASE.$40 PROC FEE PER INDIVIDUAL!NO SMOKERS!NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.NO CO-SIGNERS.ON BUS ROUTES.CLOSE TO METRO.