Franconia, VA
5902 Langton Dr
5902 Langton Dr

5902 Langton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Langton Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Full & 2 Half Bath 3 Level Townhome in the heart of Alexandria! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found throughout. Entering further you will find the spacious kitchen boasting ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Next you will find the dining room which leads to the living room features ample natural light & wood burning fireplace. Heading downstairs you will find the den, laundry room & enormous great room with bar area and access to the landscaped & fenced-in backyard. The upstairs is where you will find the bedrooms each featuring stunning wood floors, ample natural light & generous reach-in closet space. Located minutes from 495 this home is perfectly located and available now! Do not miss your chance at this amazing space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Langton Dr have any available units?
5902 Langton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5902 Langton Dr have?
Some of 5902 Langton Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Langton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Langton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Langton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5902 Langton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 5902 Langton Dr offer parking?
No, 5902 Langton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5902 Langton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Langton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Langton Dr have a pool?
No, 5902 Langton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Langton Dr have accessible units?
No, 5902 Langton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Langton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Langton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 Langton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 Langton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
