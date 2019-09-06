5902 Langton Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Full & 2 Half Bath 3 Level Townhome in the heart of Alexandria! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring found throughout. Entering further you will find the spacious kitchen boasting ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Next you will find the dining room which leads to the living room features ample natural light & wood burning fireplace. Heading downstairs you will find the den, laundry room & enormous great room with bar area and access to the landscaped & fenced-in backyard. The upstairs is where you will find the bedrooms each featuring stunning wood floors, ample natural light & generous reach-in closet space. Located minutes from 495 this home is perfectly located and available now! Do not miss your chance at this amazing space!