5898 LANGTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

2 APPLICATIONS RECEIVED**Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Town Home In Sought After Runnymeade in Alexandria, Virginia**Open Floorplan**Updated Kitchen**Stainless Appliances**3-Bedrooms**Updated 2.55 Baths**Finished Walk-Out Recreation Room**Enclosed Rear Yard**Two Fireplaces**Loads Of Storage Space**Backing To Woods**Plenty Of Parking**2 or 3-year lease**No Pets**$35/PP Certified Funds To RE/MAX Allegiance + $2700 Certified "Deposit" Check**Close To Metro, Old Town, Shopping & More**Vacant And Available as of May 5th**