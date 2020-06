Amenities

Beautifully updated home on large private lot with full size 2 car garage. This gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms and 3 updated bathrooms, hardwoods throughout, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Sit by the cozy fireplace as you enjoy the view out to your manicured and secluded backyard. Close to top rated schools, shopping and transportation. Short term lease options available!