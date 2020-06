Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This nice Hollin Hall Rambler sits on a large (1/4+ acre) lot and is like a brand new home. It has just undergone a total renovation...and we mean total down to new pipes and new wires. Granite counters in cooks delight kitchen, fenced back yard, off street parking. Very easy access to Ft. Belvior.