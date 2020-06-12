/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
282 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Falls Church
10 Units Available
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
12 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
920 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Lake Barcroft
23 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Seven Corners
9 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Falls Church
65 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1039 sqft
200 N. Maple Avenue #514 Available 06/16/20 Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1011 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7024 METROPOLITAN PLACE
7024 Metropolitan Place, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
7024 Metrpolitan Place FAlls Church VA 22043. Spacious 2 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse style condo, only steps to West Falls Church Metro. Desirable Open Concept Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Two Masters with deep walk-in closets, tray ceilings.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Seven Corners
1 Unit Available
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Available immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath. Full size washer/dryer on bedroom level.
Similar Pages
Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFalls Church 3 BedroomsFalls Church Accessible ApartmentsFalls Church Apartments under $1,200Falls Church Apartments under $1,400Falls Church Apartments under $1500
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with GarageFalls Church Apartments with GymFalls Church Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFalls Church Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFalls Church Apartments with ParkingFalls Church Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD