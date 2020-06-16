502 W BROAD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage. Well appointed community amenity areas - inside exercise, party, library, bar, game and meeting room areas - Beautiful interior private central green, garden, landscaping, patio and walkways. Convenient transit with metro bus route service and nearby West Falls Church metro station access. Small town community with great schools. Must see! Just Contact Agent 703-731-9502 Just Painted! Avail Immediately