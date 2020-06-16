All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:45 PM

502 W BROAD STREET

502 West Broad Street · (703) 642-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage. Well appointed community amenity areas - inside exercise, party, library, bar, game and meeting room areas - Beautiful interior private central green, garden, landscaping, patio and walkways. Convenient transit with metro bus route service and nearby West Falls Church metro station access. Small town community with great schools. Must see! Just Contact Agent 703-731-9502 Just Painted! Avail Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 W BROAD STREET have any available units?
502 W BROAD STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 W BROAD STREET have?
Some of 502 W BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 W BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
502 W BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 W BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 502 W BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 502 W BROAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 502 W BROAD STREET does offer parking.
Does 502 W BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 W BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 W BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 502 W BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 502 W BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 502 W BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 502 W BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 W BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 W BROAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 W BROAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
