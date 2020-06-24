9896 RANGER ROAD.

Amenities

Updated Brick Townhome in great central location! About 2 miles to Vienna Metro in a quiet setting. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout 2 top levels. Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, granite counters, and walk in pantry. Living Room with recessed lights.Remodeled baths on each level. Huge Family Room in basement. Laundry with washer/dryer and additional storage space. Fenced rear yard with large patio. Assigned parking space and ample additional parking. Near playground, basketball court, fitness trails. a couple blocks from Stafford Drive park with soccer field and large playground. Pets on a case-by-case basis. No smoking, please. Available August 23rd!