Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

9896 RANGER ROAD

9896 Ranger Road · No Longer Available
Location

9896 Ranger Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Brick Townhome in great central location! About 2 miles to Vienna Metro in a quiet setting. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout 2 top levels. Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, granite counters, and walk in pantry. Living Room with recessed lights.Remodeled baths on each level. Huge Family Room in basement. Laundry with washer/dryer and additional storage space. Fenced rear yard with large patio. Assigned parking space and ample additional parking. Near playground, basketball court, fitness trails. a couple blocks from Stafford Drive park with soccer field and large playground. Pets on a case-by-case basis. No smoking, please. Available August 23rd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9896 RANGER ROAD have any available units?
9896 RANGER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9896 RANGER ROAD have?
Some of 9896 RANGER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9896 RANGER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9896 RANGER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9896 RANGER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9896 RANGER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9896 RANGER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9896 RANGER ROAD offers parking.
Does 9896 RANGER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9896 RANGER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9896 RANGER ROAD have a pool?
No, 9896 RANGER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9896 RANGER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9896 RANGER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9896 RANGER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9896 RANGER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9896 RANGER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9896 RANGER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

