Fairfax, VA
9708 BARLOW RD
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

9708 BARLOW RD

9708 Barlow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Barlow Road, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Backing to parkland and located near the end of a cul de sac, this home offers a quiet respite! The kitchen was renovated in 2009 with granite and stainless appliances. It has a brand new oven and a 1 year-old refrigerator. Renovated bathrooms, freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwoods and both family and rec room walk out to the rear, fenced yard. Large deck off the kitchen is ideal for summer cook-outs with family and friends. Though you will feel like you are many miles away, it's just minutes from GMU, Fairfax City, Vienna Metro and the Beltway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 BARLOW RD have any available units?
9708 BARLOW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9708 BARLOW RD have?
Some of 9708 BARLOW RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 BARLOW RD currently offering any rent specials?
9708 BARLOW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 BARLOW RD pet-friendly?
No, 9708 BARLOW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 9708 BARLOW RD offer parking?
Yes, 9708 BARLOW RD offers parking.
Does 9708 BARLOW RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 BARLOW RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 BARLOW RD have a pool?
No, 9708 BARLOW RD does not have a pool.
Does 9708 BARLOW RD have accessible units?
No, 9708 BARLOW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 BARLOW RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 BARLOW RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 BARLOW RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 BARLOW RD does not have units with air conditioning.

