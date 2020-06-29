9708 BARLOW RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Backing to parkland and located near the end of a cul de sac, this home offers a quiet respite! The kitchen was renovated in 2009 with granite and stainless appliances. It has a brand new oven and a 1 year-old refrigerator. Renovated bathrooms, freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwoods and both family and rec room walk out to the rear, fenced yard. Large deck off the kitchen is ideal for summer cook-outs with family and friends. Though you will feel like you are many miles away, it's just minutes from GMU, Fairfax City, Vienna Metro and the Beltway.