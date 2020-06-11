9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cable included

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Great Fairfax City location! Laminate wood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, neutral paint, rear patio w/ramp to common area grounds. Walk-in closet in bedroom, extra hall storage. Laundry room next to condo. All utilities except phone & cable included. Community includes pool & tot lots. Close to popular Mosaic District & Vienna metro. UNIT IS NOT VACANT, photos show it vacant. APPOINTMENT ONLY - Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday , no showings before 5:00 pm. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway.