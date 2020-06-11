All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

9461 Fairfax Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

9461 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Great Fairfax City location! Laminate wood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, neutral paint, rear patio w/ramp to common area grounds. Walk-in closet in bedroom, extra hall storage. Laundry room next to condo. All utilities except phone & cable included. Community includes pool & tot lots. Close to popular Mosaic District & Vienna metro. UNIT IS NOT VACANT, photos show it vacant. APPOINTMENT ONLY - Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday , no showings before 5:00 pm. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have any available units?
9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9461 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

