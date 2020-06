Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Unique 2 story condo that is Fresh, Clean and Move in Ready! Open and spacious fully equipped kitchen with loads of cabinetry overlooking the living areas that include an open concept decorative fireplace. Double sinks in the master suite along with soaking tub and separate shower. Bike/Nature trails, Full size washer/dryer and a large balcony are a few of the perks! One look is all it will take to fall in love with this charming condo!