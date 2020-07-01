3913 Old Lee Hwy 31-B

Amenities

OFFICE SPACE for LEASE - Property Id: 185300



We are the owner of the office at 3913 Old Lee Highway 31-B Fairfax, Virginia 22030, the total is 1,150 square feet. We would prefer a 12-month or longer sublease agreement for 880 square feet, though we're open to discussion based on your priorities.

The properties shall be offered for lease at the following terms:

Currently: Currently configured is Cosmetic Surgery Office



Base Rent: $1,450 per month for 3 private offices

Base Rent: $1,000 per month for 2 private offices

Base Rent: or $800 per month for 1 private office

Lease Term: 1 - 3 years, available immediately

Features: The office has a private entrance, 24/7 access. The office is on the first floor, ADA access and restroom. Currently configured as a Cosmetic Surgery office. Space can be used for medical office, chiropractic, massage, and many other purposes

FREE parking for you and your clients!

Contact us: Please text/call at 703.965.0786 for more information or to schedule to show the space.

