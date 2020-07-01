3913 Old Lee Hwy 31-B

All apartments in Fairfax
Location

3913 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
OFFICE SPACE for LEASE - Property Id: 185300

We are the owner of the office at 3913 Old Lee Highway 31-B Fairfax, Virginia 22030, the total is 1,150 square feet. We would prefer a 12-month or longer sublease agreement for 880 square feet, though we're open to discussion based on your priorities.
The properties shall be offered for lease at the following terms:
Currently: Currently configured is Cosmetic Surgery Office

Base Rent: $1,450 per month for 3 private offices
Base Rent: $1,000 per month for 2 private offices
Base Rent: or $800 per month for 1 private office
Lease Term: 1 - 3 years, available immediately
Features: The office has a private entrance, 24/7 access. The office is on the first floor, ADA access and restroom. Currently configured as a Cosmetic Surgery office. Space can be used for medical office, chiropractic, massage, and many other purposes
FREE parking for you and your clients!
Contact us: Please text/call at 703.965.0786 for more information or to schedule to show the space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185300
Property Id 185300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5380937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

