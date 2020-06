Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

CHARMING SUNLIGHT HOME ON 1/3 OF AN ACRE LOT, IN GREAT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO GMU AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE.CLOSE TO BUS STOP,METRO. PATIO AND STORAGE SHED IN THE BACKYARD. MASTER BR WITH WALKIN CLOSET AND FULL BATHROOM.EAT/IN KITCHEN W/WALL OVENS, GAS COOKTOP AND BREAKFAST AREA. CLOSE TO MOSBY POOL AND PARK. HUGE YARD WITH PRIVATE FENCE,HARD WOOD FLOORING IN THE WHOLE HOUSE. LOWER LEVEL WITH BRICK FIRE PLACE, LOTS OF STORAGE AREA AND LAUNDRY ROOM ,WALK OUT BASEMENT