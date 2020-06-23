All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3208 Beech Tree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3208 Beech Tree Court
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

3208 Beech Tree Court

3208 Beech Tree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3208 Beech Tree Court, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3208 Beech Tree Court Available 11/01/19 First Time Offered for Lease -
Enjoy Living in This Pristine Home Located in the Sought After Great Oaks Community, an Enclave of Contemporary Homes Surrounded by Mature Trees and Nestled in Fairfax City, Near Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Schools, and Old Town Fairfax. The Main Level, with Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Comprises an Open Floor Plan Bathed in Natural Sunlight. The Living Room Sports a Vaulted Ceiling, Stone Fireplace, and Opens to a Large Dining Room Which is Perfect for Entertaining. Chef's Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Room, and Sliding Glass Door that Opens to an Expansive Deck Overlooking Private Backyard with Views of Trees. Adjacent to the Kitchen is a Cozy Family Room with Additional Sliding Glass Doors Opening to the Deck. The Upper Level Includes a Large Master Bedroom Suite with Spa-like Bath, Two Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms, and Updated Full Bath. The Lower Level Walk-out Encompasses a Sizable FamilyRoom, Oversized Utility Room, and Access for the Two Car Garage. Commuter's Dream Location: 5-Minute Drive to Vienna-GMU Metro Stop with Bus Stop Just Outside the Community Which Brings Riders Directly to the Metro. Short Drive to the Mosaic District. Large, Private Community Pool is Located Just Steps From Your Driveway. 2019: New Windows.

(RLNE5145921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Beech Tree Court have any available units?
3208 Beech Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3208 Beech Tree Court have?
Some of 3208 Beech Tree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Beech Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Beech Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Beech Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Beech Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3208 Beech Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Beech Tree Court offers parking.
Does 3208 Beech Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Beech Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Beech Tree Court have a pool?
Yes, 3208 Beech Tree Court has a pool.
Does 3208 Beech Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 3208 Beech Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Beech Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Beech Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Beech Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Beech Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia