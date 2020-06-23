Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3208 Beech Tree Court Available 11/01/19 First Time Offered for Lease -

Enjoy Living in This Pristine Home Located in the Sought After Great Oaks Community, an Enclave of Contemporary Homes Surrounded by Mature Trees and Nestled in Fairfax City, Near Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Schools, and Old Town Fairfax. The Main Level, with Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Comprises an Open Floor Plan Bathed in Natural Sunlight. The Living Room Sports a Vaulted Ceiling, Stone Fireplace, and Opens to a Large Dining Room Which is Perfect for Entertaining. Chef's Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Room, and Sliding Glass Door that Opens to an Expansive Deck Overlooking Private Backyard with Views of Trees. Adjacent to the Kitchen is a Cozy Family Room with Additional Sliding Glass Doors Opening to the Deck. The Upper Level Includes a Large Master Bedroom Suite with Spa-like Bath, Two Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms, and Updated Full Bath. The Lower Level Walk-out Encompasses a Sizable FamilyRoom, Oversized Utility Room, and Access for the Two Car Garage. Commuter's Dream Location: 5-Minute Drive to Vienna-GMU Metro Stop with Bus Stop Just Outside the Community Which Brings Riders Directly to the Metro. Short Drive to the Mosaic District. Large, Private Community Pool is Located Just Steps From Your Driveway. 2019: New Windows.



(RLNE5145921)