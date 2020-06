Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Available for immediate move in.* Two bedroom, two level townhome style condo with private entrance and backyard patio. Functional and spacious floorplan. Community amenities include pool and playground. Walking distance to grocery store. Easy access to Rt 50,29 and 66. No smoking or pets allowed. *** Apply online at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=11147-littlebrook-ln-fairfax-va-22030-aaqy2s