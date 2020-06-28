10822 WOODLAND DRIVE

Amenities

BEST opportunity to rent in Fairfax City! This home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upstairs levels. Updated baths with modern fixtures and well-equipped updated kitchen with stainless steel and granite. Basement rec room with fresh paint and carpet would make a perfect den or office - or expand into the one car garage for even more space! Highly sought after location, only 1 mile from George Mason University and just 1.3 miles to the center of Fairfax City. Walk to Fairfax City events all year long! Top rated Fairfax HS Pyramid. Easy commuting access to 236, 50, 66 and 29. No pets No Smoking