Fairfax, VA
10722 NORMAN AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:16 AM

10722 NORMAN AVENUE

10722 Norman Avenue · (703) 222-2750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10722 Norman Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Great location in Fairfax City!! Lovely, Lower Level of single family home with private entrance. 1 bed & 1 bath, family room, kitchenette & room for an office or exercise room too. LL washer/dryer. Trash service included and other utilities negotiable w/ Landlord. Please respect all social distancing rules and wear a mask & remove shoes when entering property. Only renters with good credit and income to apply. Near major commuter routes such as I-66, Route 50 & 123, Vienna Metro, & George Mason. Great Restaurants & Shopping including Fairfax Corner & Wegmans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE have any available units?
10722 NORMAN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10722 NORMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10722 NORMAN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10722 NORMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10722 NORMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10722 NORMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
