10722 NORMAN AVENUE

Great location in Fairfax City!! Lovely, Lower Level of single family home with private entrance. 1 bed & 1 bath, family room, kitchenette & room for an office or exercise room too. LL washer/dryer. Trash service included and other utilities negotiable w/ Landlord. Please respect all social distancing rules and wear a mask & remove shoes when entering property. Only renters with good credit and income to apply. Near major commuter routes such as I-66, Route 50 & 123, Vienna Metro, & George Mason. Great Restaurants & Shopping including Fairfax Corner & Wegmans.