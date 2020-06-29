10605 SPRINGMANN DR

Amenities

Beautiful single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Fairfax city! Over 2200 sqft finished space. 5 large bedrooms with 2 full and 1 half baths. Gracious living room with fireplace on main level. Spacious dining room with fireplace. Bonus room on lower level. Bright sun room leads to back yard. Attached carport and long driveway. This home is what you are looking for: space, functionality and location! New roof (2019), New HVAC (2019). Please use online application at www.longandfoster.com/pages/homes-for-rent